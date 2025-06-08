Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Covid booster jab not needed, say experts; high-risk groups need protection

Public health experts recommend a risk-based Covid response focused on the elderly and immunocompromised instead of mass booster vaccination campaigns

Vaccine
premium

To date, over 2.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, according to the government’s CoWIN dashboard. | Photo: Bloomberg

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases last month, doctors and public health experts believe that India might benefit from a focused approach on protecting high-risk groups from infection instead of pushing for mass booster dose coverage.
 
This comes even as India reported 6,133 active Covid-19 cases as of 8 June, a tally that stood at just 35 on 28 April, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Covid dashboard.
 
Commenting on the same, public health expert Dr K Srinath Reddy said that the focus should be on protecting vulnerable population groups such
