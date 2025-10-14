Death in a bottle: Toxic cough syrups once again prove fatal for children

It is a sunny Saturday morning in Northeast Delhi’s Dilshad Garden with a crowd of fifteen to twenty people thronging a pharmacy in the colony’s main market. Among the customers holding up prescriptions are the parents of a six-year old boy, their hands flailing. The boy is suffering from a bout of cough and cold.

“Bhaiya, yeh syrup sahi toh hai na? (Is this syrup okay?)” asks the mother, to which the pharmacist answers in the affirmative. “A lot of parents have started to ask this question now,” Mahesh, who works at the pharmacy, said.

Two weeks have passed since