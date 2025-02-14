Business Standard

Eyecare hospital chain MaxiVision expands in western India, eyes IPO

Eyecare hospital chain MaxiVision expands in western India, eyes IPO

MaxiVision is also setting its sights on the stock market, with plans to go public within the next two years

MaxiVision Eyecare hospital

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Feb 14 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

MaxiVision, the eyecare hospital chain led by healthcare industry veteran GSK Velu, traditionally focused on South India, is now expanding its footprint in western India, with Maharashtra as its key target market, backed by an investment of Rs 500 crore.
 
MaxiVision is also setting its sights on the stock market, with plans to go public within the next two years.
 
The company has announced a partnership with Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals to strengthen its presence in Mumbai, where it plans to establish five new hospitals next year.
 
Beyond Mumbai, the group is eyeing expansion in key Maharashtra cities such
