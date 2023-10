ICMR sets ball rolling on transporting medical supplies by drones

Manipal Hospitals to add 750 beds in WB, Odisha under east expansion plan

Indo-Gangetic plain continues to battle pollution despite NCAP: Report

Experts not in favour of nicotine replacement therapy as prescription drug

Biocon, Juno Pharma ink pact for commercialisation of Liraglutide in Canada

LIVE: Gehlot, Pilot agree to fight assembly polls unitedly, says Venugopal

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Asiad: Here's why wrestlers want more time for World Championships trials

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

India’s contribution to global clinical trials has

Clinical trials that have halted recruiting participants in Russia and Ukraine owing to geopolitical tensions can be re-allocated to India, say industry insiders.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com