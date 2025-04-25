Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / As traditional visa paths shrink, Indians chart new course for their dreams

As traditional visa paths shrink, Indians chart new course for their dreams

Australia, Canada, US and UK are restricting immigration, but other countries are opening their doors

Indian student visas
Premium

Indians are one of the largest migrant and international student groups in these countries

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia, Canada, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) are tightening their immigration policies, hurting the chances of Indians wanting to study or work there and prompting them to seek their dreams elsewhere.
 
Indians are one of the largest migrant and international student groups in these countries. A report by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) flagged a sharp rise in visa cancellations in the US, with Indian students accounting for nearly 50 per cent of all reported 327 cases. Australia is under scrutiny for what many see as a targeted crackdown on immigration, with reports saying that
Topics : BS Number Wise work visas immigration Indians abroad

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon