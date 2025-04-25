As traditional visa paths shrink, Indians chart new course for their dreams

Australia, Canada, the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) are tightening their immigration policies, hurting the chances of Indians wanting to study or work there and prompting them to seek their dreams elsewhere.

Indians are one of the largest migrant and international student groups in these countries. A report by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) flagged a sharp rise in visa cancellations in the US, with Indian students accounting for nearly 50 per cent of all reported 327 cases. Australia is under scrutiny for what many see as a targeted crackdown on immigration, with reports saying that