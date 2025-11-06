Datanomics: Indians flock to OECD countries as migration surges

The foreign-born population in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) nations as a share of the total was 11.5 per cent in 2024, up from 9.1 per cent in 2014, according to a recent report on migration by the bloc. Further, over 0.6 million new immigrants to OECD nations came from India in 2023 — the highest among all countries — and constituted 7.5 per cent of total new immigrants that year.

Indians frontrunners in acquiring citizenship

Share of countries whose former citizens acquired citizenship in OECD countries out of all acquisitions (%)

Out of all the people