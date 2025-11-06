Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Datanomics: Indians flock to OECD countries as migration surges

Datanomics: Indians flock to OECD countries as migration surges

India leads as the top source of new migrants to OECD nations, with rising citizenship acquisitions and student enrolments highlighting a growing global footprint

Out of all the people acquiring citizenship of OECD countries in 2023, 8 per cent were former Indian citizens — the highest among all countries, rising from 2.71 per cent in 1995. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

The foreign-born population in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)  nations as a share of the total was 11.5 per cent in 2024, up from 9.1 per cent in 2014, according to a recent report on migration by the bloc. Further, over 0.6 million new immigrants to OECD nations came from India in 2023 — the highest among all countries — and constituted 7.5 per cent of total new immigrants that year.
 
Indians frontrunners in acquiring citizenship
 
Share of countries whose former citizens acquired citizenship in OECD countries out of all acquisitions (%) 
Out of all the people
