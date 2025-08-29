Number of Indians in UK jails at its highest since 2018, shows latest data

The United Kingdom (UK) has added India to the list of countries under its “Deport Now, Appeal Later” scheme, wherein foreign national offenders (FNOs) from these nations, whose asylum appeals are active, will now be deported before any appeal can be started against their deportation.

The appeals will be heard remotely from overseas using video technology so as to stop the duration of stay of these FNOs in the UK, which often got prolonged as their appeals dragged on.

There were 320 Indian prisoners languishing