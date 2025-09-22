Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Rise in H-1B fee likely to hit OPT plan for Indian students: Experts

Rise in H-1B fee likely to hit OPT plan for Indian students: Experts

If H-1B visas become harder to secure, the OPT period risks being viewed as a temporary stopgap rather than a pathway to stable employment

H-1B Visa
premium

Eligible students can apply for up to 12 months of OPT employment authorisation, which is extendable. After completing their studies, some F-1 students apply for H-1B visas to transition into skilled work roles in the US.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration’s decision to introduce a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications will likely affect students who want to work in the United States (US) through the ‘Optional Practical Training’ (OPT) framework, according to industry experts.
 
Calling OPT a bridge between study and employment, Ritesh Jain, cofounder of visa counselling company LaunchEd, said the framework is particularly important for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students from India.
 
If H-1B visas become harder to secure, the OPT period would merely become a temporary stopgap rather than a pathway to stable employment.
 
“This adds pressure on students to
Topics : H-1B visas H-1B Visa Immigrant in US
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon