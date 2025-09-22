Rise in H-1B fee likely to hit OPT plan for Indian students: Experts

The Trump administration’s decision to introduce a $100,000 one-time fee on new H-1B visa applications will likely affect students who want to work in the United States (US) through the ‘Optional Practical Training’ (OPT) framework, according to industry experts.

Calling OPT a bridge between study and employment, Ritesh Jain, cofounder of visa counselling company LaunchEd, said the framework is particularly important for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students from India.

If H-1B visas become harder to secure, the OPT period would merely become a temporary stopgap rather than a pathway to stable employment.

“This adds pressure on students to