Southeast Asia courts Indian travellers with easier visas, flight deals

Southeast Asian nations — witnessing a drop in Chinese tourist arrivals and a pressing need to diversify their visitor base — are turning their attention to India. In a bid to reduce their overreliance on a single market, countries across the region are easing visa rules, launching promotional campaigns, and rolling out competitive travel packages to lure Indian travelers.

Fresh data from global travel intelligence provider OAG, which accounts for scheduled capacity through March 2025, signals a sharp upward trend: Total seat capacity between India and six Southeast Asian countries — Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Myanmar — is