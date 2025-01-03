Business Standard

Home / India News / 67% of major forest fires in 2023-24 doused within 24 hours, shows data

67% of major forest fires in 2023-24 doused within 24 hours, shows data

In the 2023-24 forest fire season, the total number of fires detected by the Forest Survey of India was 2,03,544, while in the previous 2022-23 season the number stood at 2,12,249

Seasonal forest fires occur every year due to various natural and anthropogenic reasons including accumulations of inflammable materials | (Photo: PTI)

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

In the November 2023-June 2024 forest fire season, 67 per cent of major fires in India were extinguished within 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC). This marks an improvement from 33 per cent in the previous season, attributed to faster information dissemination and improved coordination among response teams.
 
In the 2023-24 forest fire season, the total number of fires detected by the Forest Survey of India was 2,03,544, while in the previous 2022-23 season the number stood at 2,12,249. 
 
Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh recorded the highest forest fire
