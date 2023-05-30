close

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

India has issued more than 150 sets of commemorative coins since 1964 that are sold by govt mints; the Rs 75 coin is the latest

Ritwik Sharma New Delhi
75-rupee-coin
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
There are plenty of takers for the clink of commemorative coins, such as the Rs 75-denomination currency released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.
According to experts, commemorative coins are a popular draw among numismatists, particularly the beginners, in India. Commemorative coins are not for circulation and so, aren’t used to carry out transactions.
India has issued more than 150 sets of commemorative coins since 1964. The first coin honoured the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who died that year.
Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

