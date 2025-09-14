Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / After K Kavitha's exit, Congress and BJP eye gains from BRS setback

After K Kavitha's exit, Congress and BJP eye gains from BRS setback

Following the departure of K Kavitha, daughter of BRS leader KCR, the Congress and the BJP are looking for ways to capitalise on the setback to the party

BRS founder KCR’s daughter K Kavitha quit the party on September 3, after making allegations of corruption against her cousin T Harish Rao, who had helped build the party from ground up.

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Eatala Rajender’s prognosis for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is bleak. “This party is finished,” he told Business Standard on the phone from Hyderabad after party founder K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR’s) daughter K Kavitha quit the party and all government positions after making serious allegations of corruption about other family members, specifically her cousin T Harish Rao. 
“Every party has contradictions: Friendly rivalries over power and money, resolved through internal mechanisms by the leadership. In this party now, every member of the family claims to be a leader. And if everyone is a leader, everyone wants to become chief minister,
