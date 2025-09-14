After K Kavitha's exit, Congress and BJP eye gains from BRS setback

Eatala Rajender’s prognosis for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is bleak. “This party is finished,” he told Business Standard on the phone from Hyderabad after party founder K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR’s) daughter K Kavitha quit the party and all government positions after making serious allegations of corruption about other family members, specifically her cousin T Harish Rao.

“Every party has contradictions: Friendly rivalries over power and money, resolved through internal mechanisms by the leadership. In this party now, every member of the family claims to be a leader. And if everyone is a leader, everyone wants to become chief minister,