Ameen Sayani: The golden radio voice that resonated across generations

In 1960, when the film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai hit the theatres, one of its songs drew frowns from an information and broadcasting minister notoriously wary of the corrupting influence of Hindi film music.

“Sheesha‐E‐Dil Itna Na Uchhalo” was the “decadent” song that riled B V Keskar. On his orders, a clerk pasted a ban sticker on the album’s 78 RPM vinyl record. But he pasted the “NA” sticker on the wrong side and ended up banning the memorable “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh” from the airwaves for a number of years.

Radio legend Ameen Sayani, who breathed his last