    close

    Unsubscribe to continue

    This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

    Angel tax draft rules likely in 10 days; may clear the air on valuation

    The development comes in the backdrop of the Union Budget 2023-24 extending the angel tax provisions to transactions involving foreign investors

    Shreya Nandi New Delhi
    Illustration: Binay Sinha

    Illustration: Binay Sinha

    2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
    Follow Us

    Listen to This Article

    The government will soon release draft rules to address the valuation-related concerns of start-ups pertaining to the angel tax provisions introduced in the last Union Budget.
    The finance ministry is likely to release the draft rules over the next 7-10 days, a senior government official said.

    The Union Budget 2023-24 extended the angel tax provisions to transactions involving foreign investors, in line with the government’s anti-tax avoidance move. The aim was also to bring parity in taxation for foreign and domestic investors. Earlier, these provisions were applicable only to local resident investors.
    According to the new provisions, angel tax will be applied on the premium to the fair market value (FMV) of a company’s shares during a funding round to raise capital. The excess premium received on sales of shares by an Indian unlisted company to a foreign investor will be construed as “income from other sources” and taxed.

    The new provisions have become a cause for concern for privately held companies, as the amendment to the Finance Act, 2023, will hurt investment by overseas investors into India. Early-stage start-ups are likely to be the worst hit since they witness comparatively higher deviation in allotted share prices and fair market value.
    The Department for Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has had extensive consultations with key industry associations, including Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital (IVCA), Confederation of India Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), NASSCOM, and have taken inputs from them. The industry department has also done two rounds of meetings with the finance ministry’s economic affairs and revenue department to take up the start-ups’ concerns.

    Also Read

    Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

    Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

    Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

    Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

    Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

    Father's name can be removed from a minor's passport, says Delhi HC

    After morning resignation, Sharad Pawar agrees to 'rethink' in evening

    FASTag's daily collection reaches all time high of Rs 193 cr on April 29

    No privilege over documents on convicts' remission in Bano case: Govt to SC

    Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up


    Apart from that, the revenue department has had one-on-one consultations with the industry, the official cited above said.
    “The draft will address the issue of differences in valuation techniques used in the income tax act and FEMA (foreign exchange management act). The dichotomy will (most likely) be done away with,” the official said. Since valuation criteria at the moment are different under FEMA and the Income-Tax Acts, start-ups had expressed their fear that it could result in litigation.
    Topics : angel tax start- ups Budget 2023

    First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

    Business Standard
    FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
    ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
    SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
    READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
    BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
    EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
    SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
    Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
    Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon