Art galleries full and values surging: 2024 could set a new record

It is the season for art. Galleries are busy, and so are connoisseurs and collectors. The number of these cultural hubs and those who throng them is on the rise, as is the value of Indian art. The expectation is that 2024 will outperform the record breaking 2023.



The season opened with the four-day annual Mumbai Gallery Weekend on January 11. More than 30 galleries, from Colaba to Juhu, and popup and offsite spaces such as Kathiwada City House and Artisans Centre at Kala Ghoda, had the visitors spoilt for choice.



The action has now shifted to New Delhi, where