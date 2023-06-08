close

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

Minimum basic contract and a fair deal for their stories remains an ongoing battle

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
At a newly-opened production house in Mumbai, money remains tight. So, the founders tried doing what everyone seems to be doing these days: Use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to write scripts. The results, though, were far from impressive.
“To put it simply, AI is stupid when it comes to creative pursuits. It doesn’t understand complex human emotions,” says one of the founders who does not wish to be named.
In the West, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are on the picket line. Among their many demands is regulating AI, which the screenwriters fear will eat into their jobs. Given the pace at which AI is evolving and making inroads into various sectors, that fear isn’t misplaced.
First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

