As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

At a newly-opened production house in Mumbai, money remains tight. So, the founders tried doing what everyone seems to be doing these days: Use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to write scripts. The results, though, were far from impressive.
“To put it simply, AI is stupid when it comes to creative pursuits. It doesn’t understand complex human emotions,” says one of the founders who does not wish to be named.
In the West, members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are on the picket line. Among their many demands is regulating AI, which the screenwriters fear will eat into their jobs. Given the pace at which AI is evolving and making inroads into various sectors, that fear isn’t misplaced.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or