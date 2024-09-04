Business Standard
Home / India News / Bangladeshi students in India look homewards with concern

Bangladeshi students in India look homewards with concern

Sept 5 marks a month since Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh

Protest, Bangladesh Protest
Premium

Hasina’s ouster has plunged Bangladesh into chaos (Photo: PTI)

Ojasvi Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
“Does the plight ever end? First, the political turmoil and now devastating floods,” says Nikhil (name withheld on request), a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student in Shivpur, Howrah, West Bengal. 

September 5 marks a month since Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s prime minister for 15 years, fled to India after protesters stormed her residence. Over this past month, Bangladeshi citizens in India have watched the situation back home with concern, trying to make sense of what’s happening in their country and how the world is viewing the developments. 

“August 5 was historic — Awami League houses on fire,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon