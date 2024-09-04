Bangladeshi students in India look homewards with concern

“Does the plight ever end? First, the political turmoil and now devastating floods,” says Nikhil (name withheld on request), a 22-year-old Bangladeshi student in Shivpur, Howrah, West Bengal.

September 5 marks a month since Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s prime minister for 15 years, fled to India after protesters stormed her residence. Over this past month, Bangladeshi citizens in India have watched the situation back home with concern, trying to make sense of what’s happening in their country and how the world is viewing the developments.

“August 5 was historic — Awami League houses on fire,