Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Bikes to drones: AI-infused everything on show at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Amphibious drones for maritime inspection, devices that extract pure oxygen from water for patients in need, and self-balancing electric bikes were some of the top innovations on display

Bengaluru Tech Summit
Premium

A geodesic dome type of structure which has been considered a popular candidate as the framework needed for future space dwellers was also set up at the Bengaluru Tech Summit

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Bangalore Palace is a 19th-century royal palace located in Bengaluru. The expansive Palace Grounds around it have been known for hosting major music bands like The Rolling Stones and Metallica and provide the venue for large wedding ceremonies. But this week (November 29-December 1), thousands of people including senior business executives, investors, and civil servants thronged the place to participate and witness the cutting-edge technology products on display as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit conducted there.

Amphibious drones for maritime inspection, devices that extract pure oxygen from water for patients in need, and self-balancing electric bikes were some of the top innovations on display. Other unique innovations included an anti-hair fall helmet with additional safety for neck and spinal

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

Here is how international media covered India's Chandrayaan-3 success

Election results may shape Modi govt's 2024-25 Budget with welfare schemes

Cyclone 'Michaung' may bring light to moderate rain in south Bengal: Met

Rajasthan election results: CM Ashok Gehlot concedes defeat to BJP

Improve security, parking, and limit noise: Noida police to wedding venues

Bengal not adhering to MoU signed on NHM implementation: Health ministry

Topics : Bengaluru Technology Drones eBike Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon