Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bengaluru's water crisis is a call for urgent action amidst urban chaos

Tech firms embrace innovative water conservation measures, residents make do with less

Tap, water, water crisis
Premium

Photo: Unsplash

Ayushman BaruahAneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
From installing water-saving aerators on taps to using cans for washing hands and dishes, Bengaluru is adopting diverse strategies to tide over the water crisis. 

While several citizens have taken to social media to urge Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make work from home mandatory for IT companies, it appears that hybrid mode will continue to be the norm for most – although with new water conservation measures in place.    

Co-working space provider Urban Vault has, for instance, installed smart water meters to detect leakage. “If there is one, we address it immediately,” said Amal Mishra, its co-founder.  

The

Also Read

Bengaluru water crisis to impact local industries in coming weeks: Experts

Water crisis hits Bengaluru: Tanker spotted at CM Siddaramaiah's office

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

Onsurity helping businesses insure against rising digital threats

Manipur violence: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA on status of probe

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

PM lays foundation stones of road projects in Gujarat costing Rs 1,500 cr

Security tightened in parts of Delhi after govt notifies CAA rules

India's boycott call impacted a lot, people are sorry: Ex-Maldivian Prez

Topics : Bengaluru IT sector Water crisis Silicon Valley Indian start-ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon