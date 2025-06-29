Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Brics to take up rare earth export curb issue at leaders summit in July

Brics to take up rare earth export curb issue at leaders summit in July

China controls around 70 per cent of global rare earth elements (REE) mining output and accounts for about 90 per cent of the world's processing and refining of rare earth elements

The Brics working group on climate in April proposed new climate geopolitics focused on financing and social justice | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The July summit of Brics, which has China as a member, will take up the country’s restrictions on exporting rare-earth magnets, according to a top official.
 
Export curbs on rare-earth magnets by China, imposed on April 4, have halted supplies across the globe.
 
Apart from China, the grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.
 
China controls around 70 per cent of the mining output of global rare-earth elements (REE) and accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s processing and refining of such products.
 
REEs are crucial in
