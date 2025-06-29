Brics to take up rare earth export curb issue at leaders summit in July

The July summit of Brics, which has China as a member, will take up the country’s restrictions on exporting rare-earth magnets, according to a top official.

Export curbs on rare-earth magnets by China, imposed on April 4, have halted supplies across the globe.

Apart from China, the grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

China controls around 70 per cent of the mining output of global rare-earth elements (REE) and accounts for about 90 per cent of the world’s processing and refining of such products.

REEs are crucial in