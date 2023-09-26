close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Can Tiruppur recover from disruption wreaked by pandemic and war?

Indian exporters anyway have limited pricing power, as they face competition from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar

Tiruppur, textile
Premium

A manufacturing unit in Tiruppur wears a deserted look. With falling demand, most units in India's knitwear capital are working at 40% capacity. Some have shut down

Shine Jacob Tiruppur
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us
A Angamuthu introduces himself in the past tense.

“Once upon a time, I was an exporter,” he says, with wistfulness on his face.

Also Read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Delhi Declaration calls for all states to uphold int'l law on Ukraine war

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

LIVE: Gehlot, Pilot agree to fight assembly polls unitedly, says Venugopal

India flags complex web of security challenges facing Indo-Pacific

New National Medical Commission tag no game changer for medical students

Uttarakhand govt signs MoU of Rs 2,000 crore with cable car company

We will continue military cooperation, says Canadian Army Vice Chief

China, India need to support each other's success: Chinese envoy Ma Jia

Topics : Coronavirus corona Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon