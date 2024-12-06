Business Standard
Home / India News / Centre clears way for non-mineralised areas in existing mining leases

Centre clears way for non-mineralised areas in existing mining leases

The Ministry of Mines stated that under the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, non-mineralised areas required for ancillary activities like waste disposal can be considered part of a mining lease

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga
Premium

State governments are empowered to allocate additional non-mineralised areas for dumping overburden in mining operations to promote mineral development | Representational Image

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has allowed state governments to include non-mineralised areas in the existing mining leases for dumping mine waste and overburden, a move aimed at streamlining mining operations and addressing industry challenges.
The clarification, issued by the Ministry of Mines, comes as a response to queries raised by state governments, including Chhattisgarh, and aligns with the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling that prohibits dumping outside valid lease areas.
  The ministry stated that under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, non-mineralised areas required for ancillary activities like waste disposal can be considered part of a mining lease. This interpretation is
Topics : Supreme Court dumping solid waste

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon