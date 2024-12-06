Centre clears way for non-mineralised areas in existing mining leases

The Centre has allowed state governments to include non-mineralised areas in the existing mining leases for dumping mine waste and overburden, a move aimed at streamlining mining operations and addressing industry challenges.

The clarification, issued by the Ministry of Mines, comes as a response to queries raised by state governments, including Chhattisgarh, and aligns with the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling that prohibits dumping outside valid lease areas.

The ministry stated that under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, non-mineralised areas required for ancillary activities like waste disposal can be considered part of a mining lease. This interpretation is