Lithium to niobium, export ban on 4 critical new energy metals on the table

In a strategic move aimed at ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in crucial minerals, which are vital for defence, aerospace, and battery storage industries, the government is considering imposing an export ban on four key metals — lithium (Li), beryllium (Be), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta).

“The government is planning to introduce a ban on the export of these minerals because of their importance in powering sectors critical to national security and technological advancements,” a senior official said.