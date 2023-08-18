Confirmation

Lithium to niobium, export ban on 4 critical new energy metals on the table

Lithium, beryllium, niobium, and tantalum are to be banned for export

The 2023 Bill allows private exploration and mining for the first time on six atomic minerals, with these four minerals included among them.

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
In a strategic move aimed at ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in crucial minerals, which are vital for defence, aerospace, and battery storage industries, the government is considering imposing an export ban on four key metals — lithium (Li), beryllium (Be), niobium (Nb), and tantalum (Ta).

“The government is planning to introduce a ban on the export of these minerals because of their importance in powering sectors critical to national security and technological advancements,” a senior official said.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

