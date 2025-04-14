Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre to revamp guidelines for Ratna CPSEs to improve performance

Centre to revamp guidelines for Ratna CPSEs to improve performance

CPSEs could be downgraded if performance worsens

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia
The Maharatna scheme, introduced in 2010, aims to empower mega CPSEs to expand their operations and emerge as global giants. | Representative Picture

Harsh Kumar Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

The Centre is planning to revise the guidelines governing the classification and performance assessment of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) -- which are categorised in four Ratna groups -- and may introduce a provision to downgrade a CPSE if its performance dips, a senior government official said.
 
CPSEs are divided into four groups, Maharatna, Navaratna, Mini Ratna Category 1, and Mini Ratna Category 2.
 
“The proposed changes aim to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of CPSEs which are into four various categories. The government is also working on the revised framework that may include provisions to downgrade the status
