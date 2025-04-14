Centre to revamp guidelines for Ratna CPSEs to improve performance

The Centre is planning to revise the guidelines governing the classification and performance assessment of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) -- which are categorised in four Ratna groups -- and may introduce a provision to downgrade a CPSE if its performance dips, a senior government official said.

CPSEs are divided into four groups, Maharatna, Navaratna, Mini Ratna Category 1, and Mini Ratna Category 2.

“The proposed changes aim to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of CPSEs which are into four various categories. The government is also working on the revised framework that may include provisions to downgrade the status