Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 months

Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 months

The first OTS scheme, launched in September 2021, got a modest response. It ran till March 2024 and only 506 properties costing Rs 88 crore were sold in three years

Chhattisgarh Finance minister, OP Choudhary with CM Vishnu Deo Sai
The board plans to expand its projects and recently got approval for a major loan from the state government. | Image: X/@OPChoudhary_In

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Housing Board has earned a “record revenue” of Rs 435 crore in the past six months by selling more than 2,000 properties, said a minister about the state-run organisation that has suffered losses for five years.
 
Several projects of the board are stranded due to weak demand. The state government allowed the board to offer a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that let people clear dues for homes by paying a lump sum. Scheme beneficiaries received discounts of up to 30 per cent for homes.
 
“The board has earned a record revenue of Rs 435 crore by selling 2,230
