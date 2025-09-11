Chhattisgarh Housing Board earns 'record revenue' of ₹435 cr in 6 months

Chhattisgarh Housing Board has earned a “record revenue” of Rs 435 crore in the past six months by selling more than 2,000 properties, said a minister about the state-run organisation that has suffered losses for five years.

Several projects of the board are stranded due to weak demand. The state government allowed the board to offer a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme that let people clear dues for homes by paying a lump sum. Scheme beneficiaries received discounts of up to 30 per cent for homes.

“The board has earned a record revenue of Rs 435 crore by selling 2,230