Chhattisgarh's new policy to turn red-terror hideouts into tourist hubs

Tourists will soon get an opportunity to stay in the houses located in pockets that were once a safe home for the dreaded Maoist cadres.

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday, “Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-30” was approved to promote tourism in the rural- and tribal-dominated areas. The focus of the policy is to promote homestays in areas where not only tourists, but also the citizens, are reluctant to visit, following the Maoist terror.

“The objective of the Homestay Policy is to promote tourism in the villages of Chhattisgarh, especially in the remote