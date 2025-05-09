CJI Khanna sends report on Justice Varma to President Murmu, PM Modi

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday forwarded to the President and the Prime Minister the in-house report regarding unexplained cash allegedly found at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma when he (Justice Varma) was with the Delhi High Court.

The report was based on an enquiry conducted by a three-judge panel.

Justice Varma is now with the Allahabad High Court.

The in-house procedure of inquiry has been developed by the Supreme Court to probe complaints of misbehaviour against judges in the higher judiciary.

The resolution for such procedures for action against judges was adopted in 1999 and