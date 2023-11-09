Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Clearing the air: 2 out of 3 app-based cabs may go off road in Delhi

More than 130,000 app-based cabs ply on Delhi's roads daily, according to industry estimates

odd even, pollution
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Nearly two-thirds of app-based taxis may have to stop operating in the national capital if the Delhi government pays heed to the Supreme Court suggestion of barring entry of such vehicles registered in other states.
 
The apex court on Tuesday made the recommendation as a measure to curb the menace of air pollution in Delhi; on Thur­sday, ride-hailing aggregator Uber wrote a letter in protest against the suggestion.
 
More than 130,000 app-based cabs ply on Delhi’s roads daily, according to industry estimates. A vast majority of the vehi­cles run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and a miniscule percentage are electric.
 

Also Read

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Delhi's AQI 'severe', smog continues to persist over parts of the capital

UK to add India in safe states list, no asylum rights for illegal migrants

Delhi zoo soon to start accepting int'l ATM cards for foreign tourists

SAT partially upholds market regulator Sebi order in Deccan Chronicle case

80 fishermen released by Pak to be brought to Gujarat on Friday: Official

Govt to send flying squads to monitor farm fires in Haryana, Punjab: Report

Topics : Odd-Even Scheme Taxi apps air pollution Delhi Pollution

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon