Clearing the air: 2 out of 3 app-based cabs may go off road in Delhi

Nearly two-thirds of app-based taxis may have to stop operating in the national capital if the Delhi government pays heed to the Supreme Court suggestion of barring entry of such vehicles registered in other states.



The apex court on Tuesday made the recommendation as a measure to curb the menace of air pollution in Delhi; on Thur­sday, ride-hailing aggregator Uber wrote a letter in protest against the suggestion.



More than 130,000 app-based cabs ply on Delhi’s roads daily, according to industry estimates. A vast majority of the vehi­cles run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and a miniscule percentage are electric.

