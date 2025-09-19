Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

A construction worker died after falling at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 site on September 5, with Delhi Police registering a case and DIAL citing non-adherence to safety protocols

Sources said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the 5 September case. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by the GMR Group, manages the airport, India’s busiest. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

A construction worker died in an accident on 5 September after falling from a height while working on the airside near Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, sources told Business Standard on Friday.
 
The incident comes a little over a year after the canopy collapse at Terminal 1 on 28 June 2024, which killed a 45-year-old cab driver, Ramesh Kumar, and injured at least eight others. An expert committee later cited flaws in design, workmanship and maintenance as possible causes of that accident.
 
Sources said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the 5 September case. Delhi International
