Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

A construction worker died in an accident on 5 September after falling from a height while working on the airside near Terminal 3 of Delhi airport, sources told Business Standard on Friday.

The incident comes a little over a year after the canopy collapse at Terminal 1 on 28 June 2024, which killed a 45-year-old cab driver, Ramesh Kumar, and injured at least eight others. An expert committee later cited flaws in design, workmanship and maintenance as possible causes of that accident.

Sources said the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the 5 September case. Delhi International