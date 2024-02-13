Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Couples to singles, brands are catering to every heart on Valentine's Day

Cadbury adds a time-travel twist and Blinkit app comes up with an inclusive, dual mode

couple, dating, tinder, coffee
Premium

Representative Picture

Vidushi SinhaOjasvi Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the season of love approaches, brands and influencers are taking a unique approach to Valentine's Day, targeting both couples and singles. A lighthearted twist to the traditional celebration has emerged, offering solace to those seeking a different perspective on the day of romance.

Cadbury 5 Star's advertising campaign, crafted by Ogilvy, proposes the idea of "erasing Valentine's Day" from the calendar. This concept diverges from the conventional love-themed narratives often associated with the day, and is in stark contrast to Cadbury's other brands, such as Dairy Milk Silk, which are continuing to go all out on romance. 

The 5

Also Read

Blinkit introduces 'Single Mode' for solo shoppers ahead of Valentine's Day

Piyush Pandey steps down after bringing Bharat to Indian advertising

OECD gives governance a refresh

Life insurance policy terms, premium amounts detailed in one table

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Govt likely to approve 2 Bengaluru Metro Phase 3 corridors ahead of polls

WATCH: PM Modi, UAE President introduce RuPay card in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi holds talks with UAE Prez to take bilateral partnership forward

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: 10 quotes by 'Nightingale of India'

'Delhi Chalo': Modi will benefit in LS polls, Owaisi on agitation demands

Topics : valentines day love Cadbury Bachelor life

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon