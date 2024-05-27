Dark & warm: Nights in India's megacities not cooling down, says CSE report

India’s megacities are not cooling down even during nights in the summer months, according to a report. These cities also face significant heat stress during the Monsoon. In fact, the heat index (HI) in major metro cities in the country has majorly risen since 2010 compared to a decade earlier, a latest report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) pointed out.

Concretisation, rising humidity along with global warming have played a role in increasing the heat index of highly populated and urban cities.

The annual mean land surface air temperature averaged over India during 2023 was 0.65 degree