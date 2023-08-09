Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Data bill compliance timelines to be different for startups and big techs

This (licensing requirement for PC imports) is really about the import management system. It is about managing the type of imports bound for India, said MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Premium

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT

Surajeet Das GuptaSourabh Lele New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, passed the Rajya Sabha test on Wednesday and came one step closer to becoming a law. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, while interacting with Sourabh Lele and Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi, said there would be a longer transition period for small businesses and government entities to fully comply with the law. Edited excerpts:

When do you expect the compliance requirements to come into effect? Will there be a transition period?

Also Read

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

Financial bill or not: Opposition raises concerns over Data Protection Bill

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

PM Modi urged for honourable solution for Naga-Centre peace talks

DMRC to make passengers aware about CO2 emissions reduction due to Metro

PM Modi a very big influence on my life: Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej

Rajya Sabha passes data protection law amid surveillance concerns

Campaign to promote submission of digital life certificate launched by Govt

Topics : Rajya Sabha Bill on personal data protection Rajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon