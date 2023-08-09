Data bill compliance timelines to be different for startups and big techs

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, passed the Rajya Sabha test on Wednesday and came one step closer to becoming a law. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, while interacting with Sourabh Lele and Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi, said there would be a longer transition period for small businesses and government entities to fully comply with the law. Edited excerpts:

When do you expect the compliance requirements to come into effect? Will there be a transition period?