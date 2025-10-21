Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Festivities choke Delhi's air despite fall in stubble burning

Datanomics: Festivities choke Delhi's air despite fall in stubble burning

Historically, Delhi's air has turned hazardous near the Diwali week not just because of the burning of firecrackers, but also due to paddy stubble burning and rising vehicular emissions

Diwali Pollution
premium

The average contribution of stubble burning in elevated Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 level in Delhi's air was 10.6 per cent in 2024.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the Diwali fervour over, the poor air quality of Delhi is once again in the headlines, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in 36 of the city’s 38 monitoring stations has gone into the red zone (indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality).
   
Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale and burning of green crackers during specific time periods.
   
Historically, Delhi's air has turned hazardous near the Diwali week not just because of firecrackers, but also due to paddy stubble burning and surging vehicular emissions.
   
On expected lines, the AQI level of
Topics : Stubble burning festivals Fire crackers Delhi Pollution
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon