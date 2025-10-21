Datanomics: Festivities choke Delhi's air despite fall in stubble burning

With the Diwali fervour over, the poor air quality of Delhi is once again in the headlines, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in 36 of the city’s 38 monitoring stations has gone into the red zone (indicating ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality).

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the sale and burning of green crackers during specific time periods.

Historically, Delhi's air has turned hazardous near the Diwali week not just because of firecrackers, but also due to paddy stubble burning and surging vehicular emissions.

On expected lines, the AQI level of