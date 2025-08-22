Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Datanomics: Hits and misses as India celebrates Space Day on August 23

Datanomics: Hits and misses as India celebrates Space Day on August 23

Space research capex yet to hit pre-Covid level

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR
premium

Among Isro’s top 10 ongoing projects, the Gaganyaan follow-on missions have been allocated the highest sum. | Photos: @ISRO/X

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will celebrate its second National Space Day on August 23, marking the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s south pole. In 2024, India ranked eighth globally in space capital expenditure, trailing not just bigger economies such as the US, China, Germany, and Japan, but also France, Russia, and Italy. However, the gap is not insurmountable to fill. India’s space spending stood at 0.05 per cent of GDP, compared with 0.27 per cent in the US, 0.17 per cent in Japan, and 0.18  per cent in Russia.  
Space research capex yet to hit pre-Covid level 
India’s capital expenditure on
Topics : India space mission Chandrayaan-3 Isro manned mission
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon