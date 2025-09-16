Datanomics: PM Modi at 75, still young in the senior global leaders' club

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday, joining the ranks of 21 other veteran world leaders who are 75 or above. Prominent among them include US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to India’s parliamentary demographics, as of today, there are only nine members in the Lok Sabha out of the 543 who are aged 75 or more, indicating a contrast between longevity and legislative representation. 5-8% MPs over 70 years of age

Since 2014, the members of the Lok Sabha aged 71-80 have been in the range of 5-8 per cent of the