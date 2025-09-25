Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

Datanomics: Punjab still at top in stubble burning, MP closing in

The share of Madhya Pradesh has seen a steep surge in farm fire incidents in recent years, accounting for 35 per cent of total in the country

In 2024, stubble burning accounted for 35 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution. The highest contribution was in 2021, when it peaked at 48 per cent.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recently questioned the Punjab government as to why errant farmers should not be arrested for continuing to burn stubble.  However, Punjab, which has long been the state with the highest number of farm fire incidents, has seen its share decline sharply in recent times.  In contrast, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has recorded a steep rise in its sha­re, almost on a par with Punjab. 
 
MP’s share in stubble burning cases surges
 
Topics : Stubble burning Punjab Government Punjab Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice of India air pollution
