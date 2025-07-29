Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: Study pressure? School students account for most suicides



Both the total number and rate of suicides per 100,000 population in India have risen since 2020

This comes amid a series of student suicides reported recently. | Representative Image

Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court on July 25 issued pan-Indian 15 interim guidelines to tackle suicides and mental health crises among students in educational institutions.
 
This comes amid a series of student suicides reported recently. These include suicide committed by a fourth-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, a second-year bachelor of dental surgery student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, a 15-year-old class X student in Ahmedabad, and a 19-year-old Delhi University student from Tripura.  
 
Since 2020, both the total number and rate of suicides per 100,000 population in India have risen (Chart 1). Student suicides accounted
