Datanomics: Study pressure? School students account for most suicides

The Supreme Court on July 25 issued pan-Indian 15 interim guidelines to tackle suicides and mental health crises among students in educational institutions.

This comes amid a series of student suicides reported recently. These include suicide committed by a fourth-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, a second-year bachelor of dental surgery student at Sharda University in Greater Noida, a 15-year-old class X student in Ahmedabad, and a 19-year-old Delhi University student from Tripura.

Since 2020, both the total number and rate of suicides per 100,000 population in India have risen (Chart 1). Student suicides accounted