Datanomics: Surge in substandard drugs raises safety concerns in India

India faced global scrutiny in 2023 when its cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia

Cough syrup
(Photo: AdobeStock)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan after consuming a toxic cough syrup have once again highlighted the growing concern around substandard medicines in India, which fail the government’s Non-Standard Quality Drugs (NSQD) tests. In 2025, around 1,139 medicines were found to be substandard, with tablets accounting for 45 per cent, capsules 14 per cent, and liquid formulations 8 per cent. The issue is not limited to domestic markets. India faced global scrutiny in 2023 when its cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia. 
   
Chart 1:
   
Medicines that failed NSDQ
