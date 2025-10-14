Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peace

The share of women among Nobel Prize winners is highest in the fields of Literature and Peace, but lowest in Physics, followed by other sciences. This year, two women — María Corina Machado and Mary E Brunkow — have been added to the list of laureates in the fields of Peace and Medicine, respectively. Since the Nobel Prizes were first awarded in 1901, only 68 women have received the prize out of a total of 1,026 laureates, which amounts to 6.6 per cent of all winners.

Women laureates mainly from Literature, Peace

The share of women awardees in Literature stood