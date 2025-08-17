Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfold

Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfold

The move follows a Supreme Court in-house inquiry - set up by the then chief justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna - which found Justice Varma guilty

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma
Once MPs moved a valid impeachment motion, the Speaker was required by law to set up a three-member committee.” | Photo: Delhi HC

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has  constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in the  “cash-at-home” controversy, after admitting a motion signed by 146 MPs calling for his removal.
 
The panel comprises Supreme Court judge, Justice  Aravind Kumar; Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava; and senior advocate B V Acharya of the  Karnataka High Court. Birla said the committee would deliver its report “as early as possible”, and that the removal motion would remain pending until then.
 
What prompted the need for a new panel?
