Decoded: How the probe against Justice Yashwant Varma will unfold

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in the “cash-at-home” controversy, after admitting a motion signed by 146 MPs calling for his removal.

The panel comprises Supreme Court judge, Justice Aravind Kumar; Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava; and senior advocate B V Acharya of the Karnataka High Court. Birla said the committee would deliver its report “as early as possible”, and that the removal motion would remain pending until then.

What prompted the need for a new panel?