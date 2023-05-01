close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

However, there has been an increase of 2.8 mn in electors aged above 50

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
Voters

Similar is the case of female voters, who account for a majority in 112 seats. In fact, women outnumber men in the 30-39, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+ age cohorts

5 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:03 PM IST
Follow Us
Karnataka appears to be going through a demographic shift, at least going by its electorate for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, which will be held on May 10.
There has been an absolute decline in voters aged between 20 and 39, compared with 2018, and there has been a huge increase in voters aged over 50. This, even as the total electorate has risen by 4.72 per cent from 50.7 million to 53.1 million.

According to data shared with Business Standard by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, there has been a 10.48 per cent decline in voters in the 20-29 age cohort and a 2.7 per cent decline in those aged between 30 and 39. However, there has been a 9 per cent increase in first-time voters—those aged 18 and 19, according to the Election Commission.
Taken together, the total number of voters aged below 39 has reduced by 1.4 million compared with 2018. At the other end of the scale, there has been an increase of 2.8 million in voters aged over 50.

In terms of share of total electorate, there has been a slight increase in first-time voters, from 2.12 per cent of the electorate in 2018 to 2.21 per cent now. However, there has been a decline in those aged 20-29 and 30-39, with the shares of the cohorts reducing from 21.9 per cent to 18.7 per cent, and 26 per cent to 24 per cent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the sharpest rise was seen in the 50-59 cohort, whose share rose from 14.2 per cent to 15.7 per cent. In absolute terms, the number of voters in this cohort rose by 1.1 million.  

Also Read

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act

Who will form the govt in Karnataka from among four chief contenders?

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Why is Brij Bhushan not being arrested despite Posco Act charges: Sidhu

Exchange route compulsory for sub-Rs 25 crore ETF deals from Tuesday

Maha building collapse: After 45 hours, search ops called off; death toll 8

Mushroom farmers upbeat over commercial farming of Shiitake in J&K


Despite the changes, those aged below 39 form an absolute majority of voters in 40 seats. Overall, they account for over 40% of votes in 189 of the 224 Assembly seats.
Mismatch

However, there appears to be a mismatch between the electorate and the candidates fielded by the three principal parties — the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular).  
Take for instance the Devadurga Assembly constituency in Raichur district, which is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes. This is the seat with the highest proportion of voters aged below 39—they account 56 per cent of the electorate. Only one candidate from the three parties belongs to this age cohort, Congress’ Shridevi Nayak, who is 36-years-old, according to her affidavit. The BJP candidate is aged 45 and the JD(S) candidate 50.

Devadurga is followed by Hagaribommanahalli in Vijayanagar district, where voters aged below 39 account for 55.6 per cent of the electorate, and Yadgir in the district of the same name, where those aged below 39 form 54.5 per cent of the vote base.
In Hagaribommanahalli, the youngest candidate from the three parties is aged 48 and the oldest 52, while in Yadgir the youngest contestant is aged 69 and the oldest 87.

Female voters
Similar is the case of female voters, who account for a majority in 112 seats. In fact, women outnumber men in the 30-39, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, and 80+ age cohorts.

However, there are only two seats where there is more than one female candidate from the three principal parties—Karwar in the coastal region, and the Kolar Gold Field seat, which is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes. Overall, the Congress and BJP have fielded 11 female candidates each, and the JD(S) has fielded 12.
Political analyst A Narayana, who teaches at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, said one could not draw strong conclusions from data of voters’ age, because none of the cohorts represented a homogenous group. “The caste and religious composition of these voters would play a huge role,” he said.

However, he added that from his field surveys it appeared that the Congress had an edge in terms of older voters and women. “It appears that there is an anti-incumbency sentiment, primarily because of high inflation,” he said..

  Share of total electorate  
Age cohort   2018 2023
18-19   2.12 2.21
20-29   21.88 18.71
30-39   25.95 24.12
40-49   20.47 21.43
50-59   14.24 15.69
60-69   9.04 10.12
70-79   4.52 5.44
80+   1.78 2.28
Source: CEO Karnataka 

Total voters
% change in overall voters
2018 2023 1072221 1171558 9.26% 11093005 9930534 -10.48% 13155666 12804740 -2.67% 10374747 11374229 9.63% 7220760 8328466 15.34% 4580289 5373051 17.31% 2291767 2887068 25.98% 902226 1215920 34.77%

 
Seats with youngest voter profile (% share)
      Constituency <39 40-59 60+ Devadurga 55.98 30.24 13.78 Hagaribommanahalli 55.58 30.75 13.67 Yadgir 54.44 32.14 13.42        
Oldest voter profile
      Mangalore City South 35.19 37.12 27.69 Krishnaraja 35.55 38.34 26.11 Udupi 35.33 39.15 25.52
Topics : Karnataka voting

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

Voters
5 min read

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

ev battery cells
2 min read

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to come down to 5.0-5.5% band in FY24-25

IDFC First Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court's huge order on 6-month waiting period for divorce

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon