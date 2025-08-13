Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern region

Datanomics: 3 in 10 stray dog-bite cases from the Southern region

According to a 2024 Lancet Infectious Diseases study, India records about 9.1 million animal bites annually

In 2024, dog-bite cases per million population rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y in Delhi. However, the capital was not in the list of the top five states.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the removal of stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR region, citing a surge in canine attacks and rabies related deaths. Between 2018 and 2024, the country recorded over 30 million dog-bite cases, with the highest shares reported in the South, followed by West and North. According to a 2024 Lancet Infectious Diseases study, India records about 9.1 million animal bites annually.      
 
Highest proportion of dog bites happens in south and west India 
In the South, the share of dog-bite cases rose to 36 per cent in 2024 from 28 per cent in 2021. 
