Share of minority applicants and beneficiaries in PM SVANidhi fell: RTI

OBCs, too, saw big drop in applicant, beneficiary share

Kairana: Muslim voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, April 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share of applicants from minority communities and recipients of benefits has shrunk under a government scheme for providing loans to street vendors.

The decline comes even as application approvals under the scheme hit a high in 2023-24.

Minorities include the Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. The government launched the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in June 2020 to provide collateral-free loans to eligible urban street vendors during the pandemic and has disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore.

There were about 2.9 million beneficiaries under the scheme in 2023-24 (FY24), according to the data the government provided in
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

