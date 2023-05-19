close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED, Sebi probing the role of six short sellers in Adani group stocks

Hindenburg had taken position on Adani overseas listed securities

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Probe, Fraud, Investigation
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Supreme Court-appointed committee has said market regulator Sebi and the Enforcement Directorate have found evidence of short selling and profiting following the Hindenburg Research report publication on January 24 and are investigating the role of six entities which indulged in short selling.
“The Enforcement Directorate has found intelligence about potentially violative and concerted selling by specific parties just ahead of the publication of the Hindenburg Report, and this may have led to credible charges of concerted destabilisation of the Indian markets. Sebi ought to be probing such actions under securities laws,” the report said.
The report said Sebi found out some entities had taken short positions prior to the Hindenburg Report and profited when the price crashed after Hindenburg published the report. According to Sebi, suspicious trading has been observed on the part of six entities which includes four FPIs, one body co
Or

Also Read

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

UP govt receives Rs 5,400-cr investment for alcohol distillation plants

CUET deferred in Manipur to May 29, NTA considering exam centre in Srinagar

BRS expansion: KCR announces programme to increase footprint in Maharashtra

Is Centre conspiring to overturn SC order on services matters: Kejriwal

Adequate security arrangements in place in view of farmers' meet: Police

Topics : SEBI Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate Adani Group

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP govt receives Rs 5,400-cr investment for alcohol distillation plants

alcohol, liqour, drinks, Heineken, Kingfisher, UB, sober curious
2 min read

Google-owned YouTube to introduce 30-second non-skip ads to TVs: Report

YouTube
2 min read

CUET deferred in Manipur to May 29, NTA considering exam centre in Srinagar

Image
2 min read

Trident Group acquires Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad for Rs 551 cr via auction

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
2 min read

Indian gold dealers trim discounts as price dip reignites some buying

Entrance Exams
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

LIVE: SC defers survey including carbon dating of Gyanvapi Shivling

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon