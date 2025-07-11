Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fast-melting ice Shivling leads to surge in Amarnath Yatra cancellations

The 38-day Yatra is officially set to conclude on August 9, but many fear it may end earlier due to the rapid melting of the ice Shivling

More than 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in J&K’s Anantnag district as of Friday evening | File: PTI
More than 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in J&K's Anantnag district as of Friday evening | File: PTI

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As of Friday evening, over 145,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the sacred 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu & Kashmir’s (J&K) Anantnag district, following the flagging off of the much-awaited annual Amarnath Yatra on July 3.
 
Over 400,000 online registrations for this year’s pilgrimage notwithstanding, concerns over extreme weather, security, and logistical changes are dampening the spirits of tour operators and hospitality businesses. The melting of the Shivling within days of the start of the Yatra has raised fears of a sharp drop in footfall in the coming weeks.
 
According to tour operators, the Shivling had significantly receded by July
