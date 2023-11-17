Quick redress mechanism needed to address the deepfake problem: Experts

The Delhi Police Special Cell recently registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with deepfake AI-generated video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, putting the issue regulating such technology at the forefront.

Experts say a faster redress mechanism is the need of the hour.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66E (privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.