A fire broke out on the third floor of the Acropolis Mall in South Kolkata on Friday, the second such incident to hit the city this week.

The smoke was located around noon. The building was immediately evacuated and people moved to the Geetanjali Stadium next to the mall. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot – some of the glass panes had to be broken to let the heavy smoke out. There was no casualty and the situation was brought under control by 3 pm.

Krishna Jha, senior operations manager, Acropolis Mall, has promised an internal investigation.



