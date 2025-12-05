For women with disabilities, an inclusive India is a distant country

D Y Chandrachud, the former chief justice of India, faced challenges in finding a suitable apartment to rent in Delhi after his retirement, given the special needs of his two adopted daughters. “We realise that every house we go to is just not equipped to have a family with children or even adults with disabilities,” he said in April.

Life outside the home is a struggle for persons with disabilities in India. Most public buildings and transport either ignore disability-friendly norms or follow them half-heartedly to secure construction permits.

Universities in the public mind are supposed to be inclusive spaces