Foreign law firms' entry may intensify competition in India, say lawyers

The government’s proposal to allow foreign law firms in India is expected to intensify competition, but the question remains whether international and domestic interests can be balanced, lawyers said.

"The timing, amid pending litigation and the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) planned UK-focused rules, suggests a strategic intervention to expedite market liberalisation," said Ritesh Khare, advocate and managing partner at law firm Magnus Legal Services LLP.

On Thursday, the government introduced the draft of the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which includes provisions to allow foreign law firms in India, empowering the central government to frame rules and shift the approval