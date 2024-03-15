Sensex (    %)
                             
At least 4 Kolkata companies in list of top 10 electoral bond donors

Apart from leading business groups, there is a variety of small businesses that have shelled out hundreds of crores for electoral bonds

Subhayan ChakrabortyShreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

At least four companies headquartered in Kolkata — Haldia Energy Limited, Essel Mining and Industry Limited, Keventer Foodpark Infra Limited, and Madanlal Limited — feature in the list of top 10 electoral bond donors.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal ruling Trinamool Congress is the second highest recipient of political donations through electoral bonds, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

It is also not just headliner businesses, but plenty of smaller, relatively lesser known entities in the city are the major buyers of corporate bonds, data shows. Company information accessed through the

Topics : Electoral Bond Essel Mining Keventer Agro All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

